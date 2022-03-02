Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 290,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.