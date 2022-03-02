Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

