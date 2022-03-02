AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

