AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.51 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $43.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,861.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,976.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,830.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00.
In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.
AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
