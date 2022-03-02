Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,683.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 249,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

