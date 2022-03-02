Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.
NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The firm has a market cap of $785.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.
