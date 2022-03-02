Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The firm has a market cap of $785.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.