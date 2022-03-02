Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.50 ($6.58).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 411.75. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

