Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,276. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

