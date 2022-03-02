Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 17,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

