Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.
Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 17,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.
About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
