B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 2,048 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.
- On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.
- On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.