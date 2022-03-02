B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 2,048 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

