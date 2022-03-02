B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 3,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,103,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,132. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.