B. Riley Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $13.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 377.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

