B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FL stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.