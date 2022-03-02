B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

