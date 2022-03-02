BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.50.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

