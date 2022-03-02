Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

