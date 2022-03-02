Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $9.22 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGRX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $581.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

