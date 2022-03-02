Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
