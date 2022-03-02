Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

