Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
