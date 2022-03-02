Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.