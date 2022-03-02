Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,951,400 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the January 31st total of 598,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 471.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

