Bank of America Begins Coverage on ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

