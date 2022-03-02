Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 2,319,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

