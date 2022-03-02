Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 507,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

