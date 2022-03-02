Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. Nevro has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after buying an additional 141,160 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nevro by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nevro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

