Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.