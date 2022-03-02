Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$148.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$106.20 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.