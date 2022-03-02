Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$169.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.89.

BMO stock traded up C$3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$147.67. The company had a trading volume of 838,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,963. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$106.20 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

