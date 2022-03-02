Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 203,337 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Cincinnati Financial worth $154,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.