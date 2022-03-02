Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Domino’s Pizza worth $137,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.96.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

