Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Domino’s Pizza worth $137,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.96.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

