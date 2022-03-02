Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of FMC worth $131,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

