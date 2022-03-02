Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Eastman Chemical worth $133,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

