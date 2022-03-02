Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $141,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,994 shares of company stock valued at $26,903,718. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

