Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of FirstEnergy worth $161,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 611.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 96.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 734,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 360,172 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

