Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 123,295 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.88% of United Therapeutics worth $155,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 174,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.