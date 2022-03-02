Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 315,825 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lumen Technologies worth $130,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.