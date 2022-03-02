Barclays Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

WEX stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,035. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

