Barclays Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $40.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.42 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

