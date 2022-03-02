Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 99,688 shares of company stock worth $678,417. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.38. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

