Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.