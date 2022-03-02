Base Protocol Market Cap Achieves $123,088.64 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $123,088.64 and $27,317.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

