Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.77 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $109.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,076,082 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

