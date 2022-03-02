Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

NYSE BBWI opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

