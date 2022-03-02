BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 36186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

