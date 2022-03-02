BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 36186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE (NYSE:BCE)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.