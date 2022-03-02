BCE (TSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.21

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.21 and last traded at C$68.02, with a volume of 1431631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

