BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.45

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.45 and traded as low as $83.47. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $83.47, with a volume of 149,283 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BESIY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

