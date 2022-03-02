Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chevron by 728.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,176. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

