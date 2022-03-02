Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 92,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,713. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

