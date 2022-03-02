Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,486 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

