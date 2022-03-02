Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of VSE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 36,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The stock has a market cap of $585.51 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

